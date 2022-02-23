Arthur
Club News

Massimo Mauro reckons Arthur should only play when there is no one else to pick

February 23, 2022 - 11:00 am

Massimo Mauro has discussed the Juventus game against Villarreal and he singled out some players for praise or criticism.

The Bianconeri drew against the Yellow Submarines in the first leg of their Champions League round-of-16 match.

That fixture is one that fans had hoped they would win, and they made a dazzling start to it.

Dusan Vlahovic scored within the first minute and it seemed Juve would score more and earn an impressive first-leg victory.

But the Bianconeri conceded in the second half to square the game and that is how it ended.

Manuel Locatelli had been in fine form, but when he was tired, Max Allegri subbed him off for Arthur.

The Brazilian didn’t help and an unimpressed Mauro believes he should be the club’s last resort.

He said via Calciomercato.it: “Locatelli was tired, but without him the quality of the pass dropped and Juve no longer held a ball. Arthur I would let him play if there are no other solutions.”

Juve FC Says

Arthur has truly been underwhelming in his performance for Juventus and the Brazilian is running out of time to make a name for himself at the club.

He had fitness problems when he first moved to the Allianz Stadium and at the start of this season.

That is behind him now, and we expect him to perform much better than he is doing currently.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

allegri

“Better to have an ugly but winning Juve” Allegri explains his tactics against Villarreal

February 23, 2022
McKennie

McKennie’s latest injury could be season-ending

February 23, 2022
Unai Emery

Villarreal manager insists Juventus is still favourites for their Champions League clash

February 23, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.