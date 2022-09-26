Massimo Mauro reveals one part of Vlahovic’s game he must develop

Dusan Vlahovic is one of the finest strikers in the world, and he is tasked with making Juventus a top side in Italy and Europe again.

The Serbian has been in fine form since he moved to the club, and the team has benefited from his goals.

However, there are areas of his game that need to improve if he wants to score even more goals.

The world has seen many lethal strikers, and one thing that stands them out is the ability to shoot and score with their first touch.

Vlahovic does not have that. He seems to prefer setting himself up before shooting.

The former Juve player, Massimo Mauro, believes the striker is superbly technical, but needs to improve on that.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Technically, he is an accomplished player. He has nothing to learn, but he is unable to put himself in a position to kick on goal with the first touch. He often loses to defenders. One player who made a big leap in this sense is Batistuta. He technically he was not excellent: he did not have dribbling, but he understood and at a certain point he only took the ball in front.”

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic is one of the finest strikers around, and we are lucky to have him in our squad now.

But even the best players have flaws in their game that need to improve.

If he takes this advice and works on this part of his, he could become the lethal forward we have wanted to sign all along.