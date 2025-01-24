Massimo Mauro has urged patience with Juventus, describing the team as a work in progress that requires time to fully develop. While acknowledging some potential mistakes in the summer transfer market, Mauro believes faith in the process is essential for long-term success.

Juventus, once the dominant force in Italian football, is striving to reclaim its former glory after several years of underwhelming performances. The men in black and white remain one of the country’s most storied teams, but recent seasons have highlighted the need for significant rebuilding.

Max Allegri’s second spell in charge lasted three years but failed to deliver the level of success expected at a club of Juventus’ stature. Now, under Thiago Motta, the team is transforming. Motta is tasked with implementing his tactical ideas and instilling a winning mentality within the squad. While his efforts have shown promise, achieving consistency has proven to be a challenge.

Mauro has highlighted some of the difficulties Juventus have faced, particularly in the transfer market. Reflecting on their recent business, he suggested that certain decisions may not have been ideal. Speaking to Tuttojuve, he said: “The Bianconeri’s is a year in progress. The fans must have faith in the work of Giuntoli and Thiago Motta. Perhaps there were some mistakes in building the team, for example, insisting on many young players at the same time. Also because playing with the Bianconeri shirt ‘weighs’ quite a bit.”

Mauro’s remarks point to the challenges of fielding a young and relatively inexperienced squad. While Juventus have several talented players in their ranks, not all summer signings have seamlessly adapted to Motta’s tactical demands. The pressure of wearing the iconic black-and-white shirt, combined with the expectations of success, adds another layer of difficulty for new arrivals.

As Juventus work to find consistency, the coming weeks may require additional reinforcements to strengthen the team and better align it with Motta’s vision. Fans will need to remain patient as the club navigates this transitional period, trusting that the efforts of Giuntoli and Motta will ultimately guide them back to their best.