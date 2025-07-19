Juventus and Dusan Vlahovic are currently in discussions to bring their professional relationship to an end this summer, with both parties recognising that the arrangement is no longer mutually beneficial.

Vlahovic has been one of the club’s key players over the past few seasons. He has consistently put in the effort required to support the team and contribute goals. However, despite his work rate and presence on the pitch, his goal return has not met expectations. The club had anticipated a greater output from a player of his calibre and investment level.

Juventus are now in a position where they require Vlahovic to agree to a significant salary reduction to remain at the club. The forward is reportedly unwilling to accept these revised terms, leaving the club open to his departure should a suitable offer be presented. However, there is concern that he could instead choose to stay for the final year of his contract, during which he is set to earn 12 million euros net, and then leave on a free transfer next summer.

Financial Pressure and Contract Stalemate

This scenario presents a substantial financial and strategic challenge for Juventus, which is keen to avoid losing a valuable asset without compensation. The club’s leadership is aiming to find a resolution that preserves their interests while respecting the player’s position.

Speaking on the situation, Massimo Mauro has warned of the potential for both sides to suffer damage if a compromise is not reached. As cited by Tuttomercatoweb, Mauro stated:

“You can’t treat a player who is a major asset to the club like this. The club and the player must find a compromise. It’s unpleasant when you reach the final year of a contract and you don’t want to sign: it doesn’t reward the club’s efforts to sign a contract like this. And we must consider Dusan’s difficulties in recent years. The ingredients are there to hurt each other, and instead they should come together.”

Urgency to Resolve the Situation

While Vlahovic has played a prominent role in the squad, his overall performance has fallen below expectations. The club must now act decisively to resolve the situation. Whether through a sale or renewed negotiations, Juventus must avoid a prolonged standoff that could prove detrimental to both parties.