Massimo Mauro says Juventus needs to field a back-three, but he also discovers a problem with that quickly

Former Juventus midfielder Massimo Mauro reckons a back-three would make Juventus very hard to penetrate as the Bianconeri keeps underperforming.

Juve has been using two centre-backs so far, with Max Allegri mostly employing a back-four.

However, opponents have found joy penetrating them at the back in some matches recently.

Mauro has watched them struggle in most of their matches and believes a back-three of Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini and Matthijs de Ligt would be very hard to score against.

He, however, admits that Allegri would have problems fielding Federico Chiesa in the front two of a 3-5-2 formation.

He told Gazzetta Dello Sport as quoted by Calciomercato: “I insist on saying that I would field the three-man defense: the first necessity, at this moment, is to restore solidity to Juve.

“And with Bonucci, De Ligt and Chiellini at the same time on the pitch it would be more difficult to reach the shot. Perhaps the reason for which Allegri has not yet done is the position of Chiesa: where do you put him in the 3-5-2?

“He could only make the tip. But it would not be a bad solution: I would place Dybala false nine and Chiesa second striker with great freedom of A Nedved-style Church: Lippi initially placed Pavel on the wing, but then decided to make him move freely on the trocar behind Trezeguet and Del Piero.

“Here, I would like to see a Nedved-style Church, because this Juve is too predictable and boring “.

Juve FC Says

Allegri might need to change his formation to get the best out of his current group of players.

Juve has struggled to score enough goals or to keep clean sheets with a back four so far.

If a 3-5-2 formation would turn our season around, we might have to deploy it to make the most of our squad and rescue this campaign.