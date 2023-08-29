Juventus kicked off their season on a positive note with a victory against Udinese, and their stadium was brimming with fans for their subsequent match against Bologna. However, the game concluded in a 1-1 draw, leaving supporters disheartened and highlighting the team’s apparent lack of readiness to achieve significant success in this particular campaign.

The Bianconeri enthusiasts had eagerly anticipated witnessing their team secure a triumph in their inaugural home match of the season. Regrettably, that anticipation remained unfulfilled as they relinquished points to a Bologna side that was positioned to potentially emerge victorious from the encounter.

Massimo Mauro watched the game and was not impressed. He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Where did Juve go in the first half in Udine? Allegri’s team went into difficulty against a team that knew how to play better than the Friulians, and is to blame for having put on the field much less intensity that would allow it to counter the game of the rossoblu. The draw can be there, Juve pulled little and even Bologna, despite playing better, did not create major dangers.”

Juve FC Says

It is just two games into the new season and we can see that more needs to be done for us to achieve success this season.

There is no need to panic, but the boys certainly must do better if we are to win the league like we intend to, otherwise, it will be another trophyless campaign for us.