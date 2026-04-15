Juventus are currently engaged in a serious battle to secure a place in Serie A’s top four by the end of the season, as they aim to qualify for the Champions League next term. The competition remains intense, with several clubs closely trailing them in the standings and determined to overtake the Old Lady in the race for fourth position.

At present, Juventus occupy that crucial final spot and remains confident in its ability to hold on to it. The team has been working diligently to maintain its position, fully aware of the importance of consistent performances during the final stretch of the campaign. Every point is proving vital as the pressure continues to mount.

Competition for the Top Four

The race for Champions League qualification is becoming increasingly competitive, with multiple teams pushing to break into the top four. Juventus face the challenge of fending off these rivals while also attempting to improve their own standing in the table.

There is also a possibility that Juventus could finish even higher than fourth. AC Milan, currently above them, have shown signs of inconsistency in recent matches, which could open the door for Juventus to climb further up the standings. Should Milan’s struggles continue, the Bianconeri may capitalise and move into third place.

Both clubs are highly motivated to secure Champions League football, recognising its significance both financially and competitively. Juventus, in particular, are focused on ensuring they do not miss out, given the expectations associated with its status.

Confidence Amid Inconsistency

Despite their determination, Juventus have not been entirely consistent this season. While they have secured important victories in challenging fixtures, there have also been moments where their performances have fallen short, raising concerns about their ability to maintain a top-four position.

This inconsistency could ultimately prove decisive if it continues, especially with other teams ready to take advantage of any slip-ups. Maintaining focus and delivering reliable performances will be essential in the remaining matches.

Nevertheless, there is a belief in their ability to achieve the objective. As reported by Tuttosport, Massimo Mauro expressed confidence in Juventus’ prospects, stating, “In my opinion, Juve will finish fourth.”