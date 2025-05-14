Juventus remain the most successful football club in Italian history, having enjoyed multiple eras of dominance in Serie A. One of the most remarkable periods came in recent memory, when the Bianconeri secured nine consecutive league titles, a run that only came to an end in 2021 when Inter Milan finally claimed the Scudetto.

Although Juventus have not lifted the league trophy since then, they are still regarded as the largest club in the country by both fanbase and historical achievement. The club continues to strive for a return to consistent domestic supremacy and is actively working on strategies to rebuild a title-winning team.

A Wall Too Strong to Climb

During Juventus’ dominant stretch, their supremacy was a source of frustration for their competitors, especially Inter Milan. Massimo Moratti, who served as president of Inter Milan during several of those years, has recently reflected on how challenging it was to compete against Juventus at the time.

As quoted by Il Bianconero, Moratti explained the psychological and sporting barrier that Juventus represented for their rivals:

“Juventus in those years was a wall, and you couldn’t go beyond that wall. It took away hope for what was behind it and in that sense it made you despair. When we managed to go beyond that we won everything.”

His comments underscore the scale of Juventus’ dominance and the demoralising impact it had on other title contenders. The Bianconeri’s consistency, depth, and quality during that era made them an almost immovable force in Italian football.

(Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

The Road Back to the Top

While the club have faced challenges in recent seasons, both on and off the pitch, Juventus remain committed to rebuilding a squad capable of returning to the summit of Serie A. The sense of pride that accompanies the club’s rich history continues to fuel their ambition to reclaim their status as champions.

Supporters and club officials alike are confident that, with sustained effort and the right personnel, Juventus can once again rise above their rivals and reassert themselves as the premier force in Italian football.