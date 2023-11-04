The former president of Inter Milan, Massimo Moratti, has shared his insights on the Serie A title race for the current season. He acknowledges that Inter is the favourite to clinch the title, but he believes that Juventus will provide stiff competition.

Following their appearance in the Champions League final last season, Inter has emerged as a dominant force in Serie A. They boast one of the strongest squads in the league, and their fans hold high hopes of winning the title by the end of this season.

However, Juventus is also enjoying a successful season, and the absence of European football in their schedule provides their players with more rest days compared to their rivals. This advantage could play a crucial role in the title race and potentially help the Bianconeri secure the Serie A championship.

Moratti admits Juve is in the running because of this lack of European football. He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Inter is the favourite for the Scudetto. The main rival? Juventus, not playing the cups, can weigh on the race. Among other things, this is the month in which we will also go to play in Turin, but it is too early to talk about it, we will see in what conditions we will arrive at that match after the new break.”

Juve FC Says

We will always be one of the favourites to win the league and without European football, it will be hard for our players to justify not being champions.

However, we need to focus more on winning our matches, one game at a time.