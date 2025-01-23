Most Juventus supporters remain optimistic about their team’s chances of winning the Scudetto this season. After all, it is only January, and there is still plenty of football left to play. However, while Juventus remain unbeaten in the league, their tendency to draw matches has made their title hopes a steep challenge.

To seriously contend for the Serie A crown, Juve must embark on a winning run, avoiding draws that have proven costly in their campaign so far. The team knows it is crucial to secure victories in their remaining fixtures to close the gap on the leading teams. Yet, given their current inconsistency, fans and pundits alike are cautious about placing their trust in the Bianconeri to achieve such a feat.

At this stage, Napoli and Inter Milan have emerged as the clear favourites for the title. Both clubs have displayed greater consistency and form, making them the top contenders for the Scudetto. Napoli, under Antonio Conte, has been dominant, while Simone Inzaghi’s Inter continue to look like a well-drilled and experienced outfit capable of securing another league triumph.

Former Inter Milan president Massimo Moratti is among those who believe the race is now a two-horse battle between Napoli and Inter. He does not see Juventus or AC Milan recovering enough to challenge for the title. Speaking to Tuttojuve, Moratti shared his thoughts on the situation:

“Napoli’s path so far? I don’t know if I expected it but Conte is good, and I thought he would do something important. But honestly, at the moment, his Napoli is a steamroller. It would be interesting to have a two-way fight between Inter and Napoli, an engaging duel. I imagine it will be like this until the end of the season because Juve and Milan show they are unable to recover and have various problems.”

It has been a challenging season for Juventus, and the road ahead does not look much easier. While hope remains among fans, the likelihood of overtaking the current frontrunners appears slim. To reignite their chances, Juventus must resolve their issues and find the consistency needed to truly compete for the Scudetto.