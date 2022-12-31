Massimo Moratti makes a stunning revelation about Moggi while at Juventus

Ex-Inter Milan president Massimo Moratti has delivered a stunning revelation about his time at the helm of the Milan side.

Juventus has remained the top club in the Italian top flight. However, over time, the likes of AC Milan and Inter Milan have challenged them on several occasions.

However, Max Allegri’s side remains the top dog in Italian football and will remain so for the foreseeable future if their players keep performing.

Luciano Moggi is one of the popular ex-Juve directors because of his role in Calciopoli, but Moratti revealed he wanted to move to Inter before the scandal.

He said via Football Italia:

“Luciano Moggi wanted to leave Juventus to come to Inter before Calciopoli.”

Juve FC Says

Moggi held one of the best jobs in Italian football and it is hard to believe these claims because of Juve’s standing in football in the country.

It is interesting that Moratti is making this revelation now and gave no further details to prove he is not lying.

We do not need to believe him; even if it is the truth, there is almost no point in it now.

Our focus is on the current campaign and how we can keep winning matches to end it successfully.