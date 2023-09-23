Max Allegri is maintaining a cautious approach despite the team’s strong start to the season. Juventus remains one of the unbeaten clubs in the league, and their recent 3-1 victory against Lazio garnered significant attention and praise from fans and clubs alike.

However, ahead of their upcoming match against Sassuolo, Allegri is emphasising the importance of staying calm and focused. He understands that the Black and Greens will be determined to disrupt Juventus’s momentum, and he does not want his team to become complacent or carried away with the acclaim they are receiving. Allegri’s message underscores the need for continued dedication and vigilance as the season progresses.

Former Juventus and Fiorentina man Massimo Orlando agrees with the manager and said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“It’s good to keep the whole environment down to earth. It’s true that Juve is showing good things and Magnanelli has brought a breath of fresh air, but at the moment, Juve has not yet faced top teams and it is too early to indulge in euphoria. However, I believe that the Bianconeri have a squad capable of competing for the Scudetto .”

Juve FC Says

We have had a good start to the season, which is great, but we have to remember we have yet to win anything and are not close to doing that.

This is just the start of the season, and we do not need to celebrate small wins as if they were something very important.