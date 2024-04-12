It has been a decade since Torino last secured a victory against Juventus, and they will aim to break that streak when the two teams clash in Serie A this weekend.

Juventus has recently emerged from a period of poor form, which had a detrimental impact on their league standing over the past two months.

Under Max Allegri’s guidance, Juventus has been one of the most successful clubs in European football over the last fifteen years, and facing Torino is often a fixture they relish.

Torino has historically struggled against Juventus, but with Juventus currently grappling with inconsistency, this presents an opportune moment for Torino to secure a victory over their rivals.

However, this does not imply that victory will come easily, as Juventus holds an advantage over Torino in various aspects of the game. Success for Torino will hinge on executing their game plan flawlessly.

This will not stop Torino from fighting for victory and pundit Massimo Orlando says, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“As far as the challenge is concerned, Toro always arrives full and then unloads. It’s been a long time since they won the derby, or they feel in a particular way, but then Juve proves stronger and more cynical. I hope he comes out of this curse, but Juve remains the favourite.”

Juve FC Says

Torino has not won against us since 2015, but it does not mean our wins have come easily. It will always be tough to face them, and we must be on our best form to win this game.