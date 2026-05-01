Juventus face Hellas Verona in their next Serie A fixture, a match they are widely expected to win despite their opponents battling to avoid relegation. The Bianconeri understand the importance of securing maximum points at this stage of the campaign, particularly given the competitive nature of the race for European qualification.

Juve remain locked in a tight contest for a top-four finish, alongside AC Milan and Como, while AS Roma and Atalanta continue to apply pressure from behind. With so many teams involved, every result carries significant weight, and any slip could prove costly in the final standings.

Juventus under pressure to deliver

The Bianconeri have been in strong form in recent weeks and are widely tipped to maintain that momentum through to the end of the season. Their performances have improved at a crucial time, providing optimism that they can secure a Champions League place.

Nevertheless, matches such as this one against Verona represent must-win opportunities. Juventus are expected to assert their quality, and failure to do so would raise serious questions about their consistency and ambition. The men in black and white are fully aware that dropping points in such fixtures could undermine their efforts across the season.

(Photo by Francesco Scaccianoce/Getty Images)

Orlando issues clear warning

Massimo Orlando has made his stance clear regarding Juventus’ expectations ahead of the game. While acknowledging Verona’s motivation as they fight for survival, he believes there can be no excuses for the Bianconeri.

Speaking via Tuttomercatoweb, he said, “Yes, even though Verona still has everything they’re playing for. If they lose, it’s only fair they don’t qualify for the Champions League.”

His comments underline the importance of the fixture, reinforcing the idea that teams with ambitions of finishing in the top four must consistently defeat lower-ranked opposition. For Juventus, this match serves as a critical test of their credentials as they continue their push for a place among Serie A’s elite.