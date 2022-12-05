Massimo Orlando says Juventus need Rabiot but he will leave

One player Juventus would love to keep is Adrien Rabiot but the midfielder will probably leave the club as a free agent at the end of this season.

The Frenchman has been at Juve since 2019, but the last two seasons have arguably been his best.

This term, he is showing remarkable improvement and it will be the last on his current deal with the Bianconeri.

Juve attempted to sell him to Manchester United in the summer, but the deal fell through and now they must give him his desired pay in a new contract or lose him.

Massimo Orlando believes the Bianconeri will be desperate for him to be one of their players beyond this campaign, however, he expects him to leave for a new challenge.

He said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“The Frenchman is proving to be a player of the highest level, physically he is dominant, when he has the right mentality, he knows how to be bad and also score goals , it is something Allegri and Juventus would aim for with their eyes closed, but it seems unlikely to me that they will be able to convince his mother to accept a low offer.”

Juve FC Says

Rabiot has been one of the finest players in Serie A this season, which means he will not struggle to find a new home when he becomes a free agent.

If Juve wanted to keep him, they should have worked on offering him a new contract a long time ago.