Juventus has been rumoured to be considering Thiago Motta as their next manager following his successful tenure at Bologna.

Motta has earned recognition as one of the top managers in Italian football and is being touted for a move to a larger club in the upcoming summer transfer window.

However, Juventus faces competition from other prominent clubs such as Barcelona and Manchester United for his services.

Despite the interest from Juventus, Bologna is keen on retaining Motta, and there are reports suggesting that he may opt to stay if the club secures a spot in the Champions League.

If Motta were to take charge at Juventus, it’s expected that there would be changes in the team’s attacking style. Massimo Orlando has shared insights into this potential shift.

With Dusan Vlahovic likely departing in the summer, Orlando predicts that Juventus could adopt an attacking trio comprising Federico Chiesa, Joshua Zirkzee, and Matias Soule.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“In Motta’s game system you get stronger, because Vlahovic is a great finisher but doesn’t play for the team like Zirkzee. If Motta comes, thinking of Chiesa and Soulé on the outside, then Zirkzee would be fine.”

Juve FC Says

One thing for sure, if we make Motta our next manager, is that our team will be more attacking.

The Bologna team is an exciting side to watch, and the way they attack is a joy to behold, which could be the case for us next season.