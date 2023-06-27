Massimo Orlando urges Juventus to keep Chiesa and sign Milinkovic-Savic

Former Juventus player Massimo Orlando has shared his thoughts on the club’s summer transfer activities and offered some suggestions. As Juventus enters a crucial phase this summer, important decisions are anticipated before the transfer window closes.

The club has demonstrated their support for manager Max Allegri, reaffirming his position and aiming to reinforce the team with top talents available in the market.

However, there have been speculations regarding potential departures of some current players, with reports even suggesting the possible sale of Federico Chiesa. Given that Chiesa would have just one season remaining on his contract by the next summer, Juventus will need to make a decision regarding his future.

In light of these circumstances, Massimo Orlando recommends that Juventus retain the services of the talented Italian attacker.

He said via Tuttojuve:

“Milinkovic is a great player, we know his qualities. In the rebuilding Juventus, he would be perfect, but I would also keep Chiesa. I can’t understand how Juventus could part ways with someone like him, unless an irresistible offer arrives. He is still the strongest in that role. If you let him go and bring in Zaniolo, there is quite a difference between the two.”

Juve FC Says

Chiesa has struggled since Allegri came to the club and if we want to retain the manager, we must be prepared to allow the attacker to leave.

However, if we intend to sell him, we need to find another attacker who will do well under Allegri to sign as a replacement.