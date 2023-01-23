Massimo Pavan admits Juventus needs a miracle to reach Europe now

Juventus-centred journalist Massimo Pavan has commented on their recent 15-point deduction as a punishment from the FIGC and admits they will need a miracle to reach European football next season.

Max Allegri’s men had recovered from a terrible start to get within seven points of the top of the league table before losing to Napoli.

That defeat still did not mean too much as the team has shown in the past it can put together a solid run of results, but the 15-points deduction means it is at least 25 points off the top and even a UCL spot will be hard to reach now.

Pavan said via Tuttojuve:

“Juventus will have to do a miracle to get to Europe. The spirit is there but winning will always be hard. The recovery will be fundamental, but the others will have to lose points and it will not be easy. We need a new thread we will see if Juventus succeeds”.

Juve FC Says

That point deduction places us in a very tough position and means this team must work much harder before earning a good end to this term.

Juve has been in terrific form in the last few months, but now the Bianconeri need other clubs above to also drop points before they can climb the league table.