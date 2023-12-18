Massimo Pavan has acknowledged that the inconsistency of VAR could become Juventus’ biggest problem this season, as the Bianconeri suffered from another poor VAR call over the weekend.

Juventus ended their match against Genoa in a 1-1 draw, and their frustration mounted when they were denied a second penalty. The team believed a Genoa player had handled the ball in the box, but the referee showed no interest, and VAR did not review the incident.

This incident is not an isolated case in Serie A, and Juventus has experienced decisions not going in their favour due to inconsistent VAR rulings.

Having closely followed Juventus, Pavan believes that if changes are not made to how VAR laws are applied, the team will encounter difficulties in their pursuit of winning the league. The inconsistency in VAR decisions poses a significant challenge for Juventus this season.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“This draw could be decisive for their ambitions Juventus’ championship, unless VAR starts working as it should, it’s already game over for Allegri’s team.”

Juve FC Says

We have had too many VAR decisions go against us and cost us valuable points. However, we also expect the boys to get used to this and begin to work hard to win games regardless of the situation on the pitch.