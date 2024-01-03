Massimo Pavan has taken a swipe at Inter Milan, who persist in denying that they are the favourites to win Serie A.

Despite being the most well-equipped team in the Italian top flight this season and spending the majority of the time at the top of the standings, Inter Milan refuses to acknowledge their status as favourites.

Simone Inzaghi has performed admirably at the club, guiding his team to the final of the Champions League last season. It is widely anticipated that he will lead them to victory in the league this term. However, both he and the Inter board refrain from publicly admitting to this.

Instead, they deflect the pressure onto Juventus, claiming that the Bianconeri are the favourites due to their lack of European commitments.

Pavan has responded to those claims and said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“At Inter they say they are not the favourites but in the meantime they spend. They are the only ones who will make purchases even if they are in debt, then if someone tells them that they are condemned to win, they get offended, it is clear that if Inzaghi doesn’t win this season year the championship failed.”

Juve FC Says

Inter Milan knows we are having a good season and could beat them to the title, so they need some defence if that happens.

We do not need to play that mind game with them, instead, our boys should focus on winning one game at a time.