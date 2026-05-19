Luciano Spalletti was unable to secure several of his preferred transfer targets during the January transfer window, and Juventus are now facing the possibility of missing out on qualification for next season’s Champions League.

After enjoying a strong run of form earlier in the campaign, the Bianconeri have experienced a difficult period in recent weeks, dropping valuable points against struggling opposition at a crucial stage of the season.

Juventus Struggling for Consistency

Juventus suffered defeat against Fiorentina in their most recent fixture, a result that further damaged their hopes of securing a top four finish. Prior to that match, they had also been held to a surprising draw at home against relegated Verona.

Those disappointing results have left the club in a difficult position as they attempt to qualify for Europe’s top competition. Concerns are now growing about whether the current squad possesses enough quality and depth to compete consistently at the highest level.

Spalletti is widely regarded as one of the most capable managers in Italian football, and he has managed to maximise the potential of the players currently available to him. However, there is an increasing belief that significant investment will be required if Juventus are to challenge for major honours again.

Questions Over Spalletti’s Future

Although Spalletti recently signed a contract extension, uncertainty continues to surround his long-term future at the club because of the team’s struggles and the lack of reinforcement in key areas.

There is a growing feeling that the manager will expect stronger support in the transfer market if Juventus want him to remain committed to the project beyond the current season.

As reported by Tuttojuve, Massimo Pavan has questioned whether Spalletti will continue in charge unless major improvements are made to the squad.

He said:

“I don’t know if Spalletti will ultimately stay next year, unless they guarantee him something extremely competitive and with adequate investment.”

The coming months could therefore prove decisive for Juventus as they attempt to convince their manager that the club remains capable of competing at the highest level both domestically and in European football.