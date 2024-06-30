Italy were eliminated from Euro 2024 yesterday by Switzerland, with two Juventus stars starting the game.
They were poor and lost 2-0 with Federico Chiesa and Nicolo Fagioli starting, and Massimo Pavan has defended them, saying, as quoted by Tuttojuve:
“Fagioli was among the least negative yesterday, but he will be lynched because in Italy they hate Juve. Chiesa didn’t do well, but if you preach in the desert sometimes the water runs out and no one brought him a water bottle.”
Juve FC Says
We know so many people dislike Juve, and this often translates to the national team, where there is jealousy over the number of players we have in the group.
trying to make criticism partisan is weak. they were awful