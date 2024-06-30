The Bianconeri consistently supply the Azzurri with some of their best players in every competition, and this year’s Euro squad included four Juventus stars.

Italy entered the tournament as the defending champions, having won Euro 2020 (held in 2021), but their form has been disappointing since then.

They failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup and struggled to secure a spot in Euro 2024.

Despite these challenges, Italy was still expected to perform well in the competition, given their rich footballing history.

However, they performed poorly in the group stage and faced Switzerland in the Round of 16 yesterday, resulting in their early exit from the tournament.