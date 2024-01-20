Juventus is looking to offload Moise Kean in the current transfer window, and several clubs have expressed interest in acquiring the striker.

Kean has faced challenges this season and has slipped down the pecking order at the Allianz Stadium, particularly with the emergence of Kenan Yildiz, the talented Turkish teenager who has proven to be more lethal.

The Azzurri striker has agreed to leave Juventus on loan this month, with a potential destination being Atletico de Madrid, where he could finish the season.

Despite having numerous attacking options, Massimo Pavan believes that Kean is still a crucial player for Juventus, and if he departs, he should be adequately replaced.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“I hope that Juventus buys someone in Kean’s place, not because in an absolute sense, it’s the need for an attacker, but because of the need to perhaps have a more flexible element. In my opinion, Kean would have been useful, perhaps with the match underway The choice to let him leave could be risky.”

Juve FC Says

We look set to add only Tiago Djalo to our squad this month, which is far from what we expected during the first half of the season.

We had expected the club to sign several players this month to improve its options, and losing Kean could prove to be a poor football decision.