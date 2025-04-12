Massimo Pavan has expressed his concern that Juventus are being unfairly targeted by both the media and the authorities, as scrutiny surrounding the club and its players continues to dominate headlines in Italian football.

Juventus, one of the most decorated and high-profile clubs in Italy, has frequently found itself at the centre of controversy. Whether related to sporting or legal matters, the Bianconeri are often subjected to investigations that other clubs appear to avoid. Over the years, the club has had to respond to a variety of claims, with both management and players consistently placed under the microscope.

The latest episode involves allegations of betting offences, with reports suggesting that some Juventus players may be implicated. However, it is currently understood that none of those involved are expected to face formal punishment. Nevertheless, the coverage surrounding the situation has further fuelled perceptions that Juventus are being singled out.

Massimo Pavan, a long-time supporter and commentator on the club, has voiced his dissatisfaction with how the situation is being handled and with the broader treatment of Juventus by the media and judicial authorities. As quoted by Tuttojuve, Pavan stated:

“I continue to see absurd things at all levels such as unequal treatment. Both in the field of sports justice and ordinary justice there are many, too many unequal treatment, then I wonder why we always talk only and exclusively about Juventus, and only wiretaps on Juventus come out, just look at the ruling of the Supreme Court speaks of regular Scudetti, why does no one do anything?”

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

His remarks highlight a sense of injustice felt by many within the Juventus community, who believe that the club’s stature makes it a convenient target. Given the global attention Juventus commands, controversies involving the club are more likely to generate widespread media coverage, fuelling speculation and, at times, disproportionate scrutiny.

This perception has led to a broader conversation about fairness and consistency within Italian football governance. Pavan’s comments reflect the view that Juventus are frequently held to a different standard compared to their domestic rivals—raising questions about transparency and equality in both sporting and legal processes.

The belief among many supporters is that the club’s prominence ensures that any issue bearing its name will trend more easily, thus attracting attention from both the public and the press. While Juventus have the institutional strength to defend themselves, repeated episodes such as these have left fans questioning the motives behind the constant focus.