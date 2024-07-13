Juventus has made three signings this summer, and more are expected at the Allianz Stadium before the transfer window closes.

The Bianconeri have been one of the busiest teams in Serie A so far as they look to equip Thiago Motta’s team with the best players possible.

Juve has been struggling over the last few seasons, and they believe that Motta could change that. So, who is the next player to join their squad?

Teun Koopmeiners and Jadon Sancho are two stars who have been linked with a move to the Allianz Stadium.

It will not be easy for Juve to pull off the signing of both players, and Massimo Pavan has discussed the likelihood of them joining.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“I’m not so sure that Sancho will arrive, he has a monstrous salary and United are interested in cashing in but no one wants to spend that much. As for Koopmeiners, it depends on the Dutchman and his desire to join Juventus, the more he insists with the Orobici, the higher the chances are that he will arrive in Turin”.

Juve FC Says

Sancho and Koopmeiners are two world-class players who will improve our chances of winning the league and other trophies.

There is still time to sign either of them, but we will be stretched to win the race for their signatures.