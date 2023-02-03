Massimo Pavan expects Chiesa and Vlahovic to form a good partnership

Juventus journalist Massimo Pavan was delighted about their win against Lazio last night and expects the attacking partnership between Federico Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic to work.

Chiesa was injured when Juve added Vlahovic to their squad last year, but they both played as teammates at Fiorentina before moving to Turin at different times.

As the Azzurri man works his way to full fitness gradually, Max Allegri started him and Vlahovic in the match against Lazio.

Neither was on the score sheet, but they showed some good signs of things to come and Pavan believes it is a partnership that will work.

He said via Tuttojuve: “The formation of the first half waiting for Pogba must be the owner from here on out. I keep thinking that if you want Di Maria to be decisive, you have to put him in the second half, he is a player who, in 40 minutes, can do a lot, more, go a little’ in difficulty. Church and vlahicic will do very well together”.

Juve FC Says

Chiesa and Vlahovic are two of our finest attackers and it is great news that they can play together.

We need men who can make an impact and we can trust them to do that. As soon as they understand each other’s movements on the pitch, the goals will start flowing.