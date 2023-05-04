Massimo Pavan expects Juventus to face a tougher task against Atalanta

Juventus has returned to winning ways after their victory against Lecce last night and will be keen to get another one when they face Atalanta.

The clash will be between two clubs who are looking for a place inside the top four at the end of this season.

Atalanta has some very fine talents and in Gian Piero Gasperini, they have one of the best managers in the league.

It will be a tough game and it is good that Juve has won a game to remember how it feels.

However, journalist Massimo Pavan expects the test against La Dea to be much tougher than the Lecce game.

He says via Tuttojuve:

“Juve earned two points on Milan and Rome, but the decisive round is’ the next. We risked a little against Lecce, a more careful match with Atalanta will be needed, the Bergamo players must play to win so it will be an open challenge. Much will depend on Saturday’s races if they end up equal to the Bergamo and Juve, the same could also be fine. I expect Pogba to drag Juve if she gets along well, in the end she showed some non-trivial things.”

Juve FC Says

Atalanta is a tough club to play against and we must be in better form to win that game.

The win against Lecce was far from convincing, but it is great that we are no longer on a losing streak, so we can be sure we will get a good performance in this game.