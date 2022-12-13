Massimo Pavan expects Rabiot to leave Juventus for two reasons

After three underwhelming years in Turin, Juventus fans didn’t mind seeing the back of Adrien Rabiot when Manchester United came knocking last summer.

In the end, the transfer faltered due to the hefty wage demands of the player’s mother/agent Veronique, much to the delight of Max Allegri.

But in an unexpected twist, the Frenchman has now took his game up a notch, becoming a pillar for both club and country.

However, his renaissance in Turin might not last for long, as the midfielder is currently running on an expiring contract.

According to TuttoJuve journalist Massimo Pavan, Rabiot will most likely leave Juventus at the end of the season for two reasons.

The first is related to his wage demands. The 27-year-old currently earns 7 million euros and is one of the Old Lady’s highest earners.

However, the player believes that he can reach 12 millions per year, especially following his fine displays for France at the World Cup. Surely Juventus won’t be the one to offer him such figures.

The second reason is Rabiot’s desire to play in the Premier League. Pavan believes that the midfielder will be hoping to receive a call from a Top Four club which would allow him to play both in EPL as well as the Champions League.