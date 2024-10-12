Juventus could be active in the transfer window at the start of 2025, but the Bianconeri need to be certain about the players they sign.

The men in black and white have already lost several key players to injury this season, and they will be looking to replace them in January.

In the coming months, the Bianconeri will assess their squad and determine which positions need strengthening.

Thiago Motta has introduced many young players who can step in for the regular starters when they are unavailable.

This will help provide cover until the transfer window opens, but Juve is expected to be proactive when it does. Pavan has revealed how the club will make decisions during the window.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Before making imaginative names for January, we need to understand what is happening in these months. We can shoot whatever we want, but a lot will depend on these months. If the defense holds up, Juventus will take a second-rate name. If this doesn’t happen, the issue is more delicate. The same goes for the attack. If Milik returns to being a footballer, it makes sense. If he doesn’t return to being one, other profiles are needed.”

The January transfer window could be an important one for us, but it might also not be a big deal, depending on how much we need to strengthen some roles in the team.