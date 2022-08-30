Massimo Pavan gives an insight into Juventus plans for the remaining days of the transfer window

Juventus will have a busy end to this transfer window, considering the number of unfinished business they have.

They have added Paul Pogba, Angel di Maria, Filip Kostic, Gleison Bremer and Arkadiusz Milik to their squad.

The likes of Giorgio Chiellini, Alvaro Morata and Matthijs de Ligt have left the club.

Time will tell if this Juve team is stronger than the one they had last season.

However, their recruitment drive continues, with more incomings and outgoings expected at the club.

The likes of Arthur Melo, Nicolo Fagioli and Nicolo Rovella have an uncertain future at the Allianz Stadium. Will they all leave?

The Italian journalist, Massimo Pavan, has now dropped a hint on what we can expect from Juve before the window closes.

He says, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Juventus are working on the exits in order to take one or two players. If Juventus manage to sell Arthur he will be able to bet on Paredes and then at that point he could work on a left winger, but the times indicate that we must hurry.”

Juve FC Says

Our team needs strengthening, and we have not done badly on that front so far.

However, there are still holes in the squad we need to plug, and the next few days give us a chance to achieve that.

Offloading Arthur and signing Leandro Paredes could be the only business we conduct before it closes. Time will tell if that is enough.