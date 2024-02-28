Massimo Pavan has offered predictions on how he believes Juventus’ summer transfer window will unfold. The analysis suggests that Juventus, facing financial constraints, will continue to be cautious with their spending in the upcoming transfer window.

Under Max Allegri’s management, Juventus has not made significant signings in the last two transfer windows as they aim to address past issues. The prediction suggests that, given limited financial resources, Juventus may not have ample funds for major transfers in the next window.

To navigate these constraints, the Bianconeri may focus on acquiring value from the free agency market and consider selling some of their current stars to generate funds for new additions. This strategic approach aims to ensure that Juventus can strengthen their squad while managing financial limitations.

It will be an uncertain few weeks for the Old Lady when the season finishes and Pavan predicts as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“I believe that we can expect a lot from the next transfer market if Juve sells two players, if an attacker and a midfielder leave, in addition to the Pogba situation and a young player who is on the transfer market, there is the money to take 3-4 players from 20 -25 million, but no more. Giuntoli will have to invent something but he could have a budget, not an immense one but a budget sufficient to sign some good players.”

We have good players, but our team needs to be strengthened at the end of the term if we want to do well in the next campaign.

Hopefully, we can raise new capital to sign players, including selling some of our unwanted stars.