Massimo Pavan hails Juventus for their improvement after they beat Sporting Club

Journalist Massimo Pavan has praised Juventus for a key improvement after they saw off Sporting Club in the Europa League last night.

It was a tough game against a club that eliminated Arsenal in the last round.

At the start of this season, Juve was dismal, especially in European competition and Pavan reckons they could have lost that game if they had played it then.

He said via Tuttojuve:

“Juventus with Sporting suffered, at the beginning of the season he would have lost, as with Benfica, instead yesterday with a little luck but also skill, they did not give up and found a very important goal. Allegri has yet to find balance when playing with three attackers because the team often risks too much”.

Juve FC Says

We have made remarkable improvements this season as we continue to show we have what it takes to stay in several competitions.

Our players have been in great form and we can be confident they will end this season finely.

If we win the second leg of this tie and make the semi-final, we could realistically end the term as Europa League winners.

But we have a lot of work left to do to reach that point and must stay focused on the task at hand.