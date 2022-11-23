Massimo Pavan has his say on who is the worst Juventus Argentinian star

Juventus stars Angel di Maria and Leandro Paredes were stunned by Saudi Arabia while playing for Argentina yesterday.

Their country is one of the favourites to win the World Cup, but the Arabians shocked them with a come-from-behind 2-1 win in Qatar.

They now face an uphill task in qualifying from their group in the competition, which is not a good position to be in.

Both players joined Juve in the last transfer window and got playing time to prepare for the World Cup.

Injuries plagued Di Maria, but he always delivered when on the pitch in black and white, while Paredes has been anonymous.

He was similarly poor in the game against the Saudis and Massimo Pavan believes he is the worst of the two Juventus Argentinians.

He said via Tuttojuve: “Paredes is the biggest disappointment right now, more than Di Maria, because while Di Maria was known to be at the end of his career, we expected Paredes to see a very different player capable of establishing himself. Yesterday too, he seemed slow, awkward and very confusing, the same seen in Turin, at the moment, the ransom is not worth it at all.”

Juve FC Says

We expected so much from Paredes when he first joined the club, but now it seems he will return to PSG at the end of the season.

It was smart to take him on loan first and not buy him outright because we would have been left with an underperforming player.