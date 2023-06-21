Cristiano Giuntoli has emerged as one of the top sporting directors in Italy, leading to Juventus expressing their interest in him to take on the role at their club.

Giuntoli played a pivotal role in helping Napoli secure the league title last season, ending their long wait for the championship. He is currently working on freeing himself from his contract with Napoli to pursue the opportunity at Juventus.

While Juventus is already progressing with its summer plans, Giuntoli is expected to join the club once some groundwork has been laid. Given that he would likely sign a long-term contract, fans may need to exercise patience before witnessing the positive impact of his leadership as sporting director.

Journalist Massimo Pavan has alluded to potential decisions that Giuntoli could make upon his arrival in Turin, building anticipation among the fans for his potential contributions.

He said via Tuttojuve:

“I believe that if Giuntoli arrives, we will see some exciting things. By that, I mean he is an executive who also prefers signings from Italian teams, such as Di Lorenzo from Empoli, and Parisi could be a suitable name for Juventus, or Raspadori who went to Napoli, so Juventus could make a renewed bid for Frattesi perhaps, and then I expect a surprise name, but let’s see if Giuntoli comes or not…”

Juve FC Says

Giuntoli did a good job at Napoli and is experienced in winning a Serie A title, so we expect him to do well in Turin.

He might need some time to replicate the success he achieved at Napoli last season, but we have better players and it could come quicker.