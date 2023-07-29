Juventus has been banned from European competitions this season for their breach of Financial Fair Play.

This means they will miss out on a place in the Conference League, which they qualified for.

The ban has received several reactions from pundits and football analysts as the Bianconeri decided against appealing the sanctions.

They will now focus on winning the Scudetto and the Italian Cup, ending their two-season wait for a new trophy.

Massimo Pavan has reacted to the ban and said via Tuttojuve:

“The Uefa ruling is meaningless, or rather it does have a sense, namely sinking Juventus. Unfortunately, Juventus has started to suffer facts and solutions in which they are innocent.”

Juve FC Says

It has been a tough few months, but the club has made the right choice to accept the ban and we now have to focus on starting a new era.

Juve remains one of the top clubs in the world and we have been making some important decisions in this transfer window.

Hopefully, the club will have the players it needs to succeed in the next campaign.

It is tough to be without European football, but it is much better than playing in the Conference League for a club of our calibre.