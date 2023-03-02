Massimo Pavan hopes Juventus star scores against Roma

Federico Chiesa suffered his horrific injury when Juventus faced AS Roma a year ago and the Bianconeri’s next game would be against the same opponent.

The attacker is expected to start the match as Juve looks to continue winning while piling the pressure on the underperforming Roma side.

When the winger steps on the pitch in that game, he likely would be filled with emotions which could be anger and might want to get a goal to show he is back.

Journalist Massimo Pavan hopes that happens and says via Tuttojuve:

“Against Torino, I saw a great desire to win, with Roma it will be necessary not to make mistakes in defense, I would like to mark Federico Chiesa, after what he went through because of the injury with Roma, his goal and victory would be a sign of fate”.

Juve FC Says

It feels so good to have Chiesa back on the pitch and it would be good to watch him face the same opponents he played against before the injury.

The attacker is still not 100% fit yet, but it is clear to see now that he is one of our best men and we can trust him to deliver.

In the game against Roma, he would be eager to score, but that is less important than us winning the fixture.