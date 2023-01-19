Massimo Pavan insists it will be hard to match Agnelli’s achievements

Massimo Pavan has discussed Juventus’ change of leadership and admits it will be hard for the new board to match the achievement of the previous leaders.

Andrea Agnelli led the club to nine consecutive league titles and two appearances in the Champions League final, among others achievements, in one decade.

The administrator and his board resigned from their positions at the end of November and the Bianconeri inaugurated a new committee yesterday to continue the job of the former group.

It will not be easy for Gianluca Ferrero to match the success of Agnelli, reckons Pavan. The journalist said via Tuttojuve:

“The new management seems very determined, but on the sporting level it certainly needs help, as was the case with the previous management. Doing better than a top President like Andrea Agnelli I think will be impossible, you can do well, but the first nine years of management, let’s say until the purchase of Ronaldo have been incredible…”.

Juve FC Says

It will be unfair for us to expect Agnelli-type success from the current Juve board because they will need time to get their own plans to work.

The new leaders also do not need to put themselves under any serious pressure. What we need from them is a total commitment to ensuring the playing side gets all the support it needs to thrive.