Juventus take on Torino today in what promises to be another intense Turin derby, with many observers viewing the Old Lady as favourites to secure the victory. The Bianconeri appear to be recovering well from a difficult spell earlier in the campaign and are currently unbeaten in their last three matches, having won two of them. The players are working hard to maintain this improvement and ensure that the team remains in strong form heading into the crucial stages of the season.

Spalletti’s First Turin Derby

This fixture marks Luciano Spalletti’s first Turin derby as Juventus manager, and it comes at an important moment in the club’s campaign. His side need to win not only because of the rivalry but also to sustain their pursuit of the Serie A title. Dropping points could allow the gap between Juventus and the league leaders to grow, a situation Spalletti will be determined to avoid.

The Bianconeri remain firmly in the title race, and a victory today would enable them to close the gap at the top if their rivals falter over the weekend. Juventus have shown gradual improvement under Spalletti’s guidance, with greater organisation and confidence returning to their play. However, derbies often defy expectation, and Torino will certainly approach this clash with determination and belief.

Debate Over Favourites and Tactical Focus

Despite Juventus’ superior quality on paper, not everyone believes they are clear favourites to win. As cited by Tuttojuve, football analyst Massimo Pavan shared his perspective on the encounter, saying: “Juventus are by no means the favourites. On paper, they have superior players, but in the past, that hasn’t guaranteed a win. Torino is fresh and very determined, while Juventus must focus on two key aspects: improving their defence and capitalising on any scoring opportunities that arise.”

Pavan’s remarks highlight that recent performances alone do not ensure success in such emotionally charged matches. Juventus must remain disciplined, take their chances efficiently and maintain defensive solidity to overcome a spirited Torino side. A win would strengthen their league position and further validate Spalletti’s early progress, but anything less could reignite doubts about their consistency.