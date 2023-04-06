Massimo Pavan insists Juventus attack must do better to beat Lazio

Juventus will face Lazio in their next competitive game as Max Allegri’s men seek to continue their fine run of form that has seen them lose none of their last six matches.

The Black and Whites won five of those fixtures and defeated Lazio when both clubs met earlier in the season.

Although Juve has been winning matches recently, their attack hasn’t been firing from all cylinders and they must fix that problem sooner than later.

The likes of Dusan Vlahovic and Arkadiusz Milik have to begin scoring and often to help the club achieve its goals in this second half of the term.

The men from Turin will face Maurizio Sarri’s side, hoping to get even closer to the top four despite their 15-point deduction and the journalist Massimo Pavan says they must do better in the attack.

He says via Tuttojuve:

“On Saturday Juventus is played a lot with Lazio, if he finds the attackers he can make the hit, but it is not easy, to date the attack cannot be dangerous, I expect a lot from Di Maria and Vlahovic who have to do more than they have seen against Inter. Having the whole squad or almost available puts the coach in front of choices”.

Juve FC Says

Our attack has not been as good as we would want in the last few weeks and we truly need to fix it in the coming games.

Lazio will be a tough test and we must take our chances to come out of the fixture with all three points.