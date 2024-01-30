Journalist Massimo Pavan has expressed his disappointment with Juventus’ decision to sign only Tiago Djalo in this transfer window.

Expectations were high for Juventus to have a successful transfer window, with the anticipation of several new players bolstering their squad. However, this hasn’t materialised, and with just a few days left before the transfer window closes, there are no indications of a midfielder joining them shortly.

Despite Juventus performing well since the end of 2023 and the beginning of this year, they have neglected to strengthen their midfield and have allowed Moise Kean to secure a move to Atletico de Madrid. This transfer window falls short of the ideal scenario for Juventus fans, and Pavan is critical of the club’s lack of action in the market.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“We haven’t strengthened ourselves, and Kean’s departure forces us to hope that Chiesa doesn’t have any more problems, because three attackers between now and the end of the season are very few. I would have expected something in midfield, but evidently, the opportunity Giuntoli had talked about never arrived.”

We all expected more activity from the club in this transfer window and things have not gone to plan.

However, we have to be sure that we remain focused on winning games with the players we have when the transfer window closes.