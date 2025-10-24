Juventus’ next competitive fixture sees them take on Lazio in Serie A this weekend, a match that carries enormous significance for the Turin side. Should they fail to win, it would mark eight consecutive games without a victory, deepening concerns over the team’s recent decline in form.

Mounting Pressure on Igor Tudor

If Juventus were to lose to Lazio, it would be their third consecutive defeat, leaving manager Igor Tudor under intense scrutiny. The season began promisingly for the Bianconeri, but since their dramatic 4–3 victory over Inter Milan, they have failed to win a single match in any competition. This prolonged slump has raised questions about the team’s structure, energy, and tactical approach.

Cracks have begun to appear across the pitch, from defence to attack, and many supporters fear that Tudor may soon be running out of time to turn things around. While the club hierarchy continues to express faith in him, hoping he can guide Juventus through to the end of the season, the team’s performances suggest fatigue and a lack of conviction in his methods. For a club with Juventus’ history and expectations, prolonged mediocrity is never tolerated for long.

A Must-Win Clash Against Lazio

As Juventus prepare for its trip to face Lazio, there is a growing sense that this fixture could be pivotal for both Tudor and the team’s campaign. Speaking about the situation, Massimo Pavan stressed the importance of the match, stating via Tuttojuve: “I didn’t dislike the team against Real Madrid, but Juventus must get back to keeping score. Against Lazio, we’ll have to see how much energy they have left, but unfortunately, the only possible outcome is a victory: there’s no other option.”

Pavan’s remarks capture the urgency surrounding Juventus at this stage of the season. Anything less than three points would place the club in an increasingly precarious position and could force the management to reconsider Tudor’s future. With morale low and confidence fading, Juventus must summon resilience and rediscover the determination that once made them Italy’s most feared side. The clash with Lazio, therefore, represents not only a battle for points but also a crucial test of character for Tudor and his players.