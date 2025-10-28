Juventus continue to face a turbulent period both on and off the pitch as questions grow about where the real problems at the club lie. The Bianconeri dismissed Igor Tudor following a disappointing run of results, but some observers believe the issues extend far beyond the playing team.

Problems Beyond the Pitch

Massimo Pavan has voiced his opinion on the situation and does not believe the players are the sole reason for Juventus’ current decline. While their underwhelming performances have certainly contributed to the team’s struggles, Pavan suggests that the deeper causes of the crisis stem from structural and organisational weaknesses at the club.

Since the start of the campaign, Juventus have been far from the dominant force they once were in Serie A. Igor Tudor’s tenure was marred by inconsistency, tactical confusion, and a lack of belief among the players, which ultimately led to his dismissal. Yet, the team’s failure to perform consistently, Pavan argues, is merely a symptom of a wider problem rooted in the club’s leadership and long-term strategy.

He believes that instability in the boardroom has created an atmosphere of uncertainty that filters down to the dressing room, affecting morale and results. Without a strong, unified vision from the top, even the most talented squad will struggle to achieve its potential.

Luciano Spalletti (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

A Call for Stronger Leadership

As Juventus prepare to appoint Luciano Spalletti as its new manager, expectations are once again high that a change on the bench will spark improvement. However, Pavan insists that appointing a new coach will not be enough if the club does not address the lack of clear direction and authority within its management structure.

Speaking via Tuttojuve, he said: “We all know why Tudor was fired. The team isn’t the main problem; the real problems lie elsewhere. We need a stronger, more present club, capable of leading the team with full responsibility.”

His comments highlight the growing belief that Juventus’ path back to success will depend not only on coaching quality but also on restoring stability and leadership at the highest levels of the organisation.