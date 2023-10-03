Juventus boasts several high-quality players in Italian football, but in the current campaign, the team has faced challenges in getting the best out of some of these talented individuals. With not all of their players able to start games, the substitutes are often expected to make a significant impact when they come off the bench.

However, Juventus has struggled with its substitutes making a noticeable difference in matches this season. In their recent game against Atalanta, the club turned to its bench in hopes of changing the result, but unfortunately, these substitutes failed to have a significant impact, resulting in a goalless draw.

Commentator Massimo Pavan has emphasised the importance of substitutes making a positive impact when they are introduced into matches.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“It wasn’t a great match, the one played by Juventus – he declared referring to the performance of Allegri’s team – gave the impression of playing for a draw and being satisfied. The aspect that deserves reflection, however, concerns the substitutes from the bench, who are unable to make a breakthrough when called upon.”

Juve FC Says

Substitutes are put into matches to change the game positively and it is not different for us as it is for every club.

However, sometimes they do not make the right impact but it does not mean they have not had a good game.