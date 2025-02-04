Juventus are no longer in contention for the Serie A title race this season, having fallen too far behind the top four. Their primary focus now is securing a return to the Champions League, which is the minimum expectation for Thiago Motta’s first season in charge.

The former midfielder is beginning to understand the significant differences between managing Bologna last season and leading a club of Juventus’ stature. The weight of expectations is far greater, and every result is scrutinised heavily. While Motta has shown great promise as a manager, the challenge of guiding Juventus back to Europe’s elite competition will not be an easy one.

The Bianconeri have worked hard to provide Motta with the necessary tools for success, but the competition for a top-four finish is fierce. Alongside Juventus, clubs such as Lazio and Fiorentina are also in the hunt for a Champions League spot, making the battle for qualification more intense.

Juventus have performed well in certain matches this season, but inconsistency has been a problem. If they are to achieve their goal, they must find greater stability and ensure they do not drop unnecessary points against weaker opposition. Every match from now until the end of the campaign will be crucial in determining their fate.

Massimo Pavan has commented on the situation, acknowledging the difficulty of the challenge ahead. As quoted by Tuttomercatoweb, he said:

“Juve did what they could on the market, even if our main rival in the race for fourth place, Milan, did something more. As always, however, the pitch will give a verdict on the actual quality of those who have arrived. The race for fourth place will certainly be tight, with Lazio and Fiorentina also fully in the running.”

The battle for a Champions League place will be far from straightforward, but Juventus must do everything in their power to secure qualification. A return to Europe’s premier club competition is not only important for the club’s prestige but also for its financial stability and ability to attract top talent in the future.

With the squad at Motta’s disposal, Juventus have the quality to achieve their goal, but they must remain focused and deliver when it matters most. The remaining matches of the season will define their campaign, and they cannot afford any more slip-ups if they want to return to the top table of European football.