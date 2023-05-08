Massimo Pavan makes a bold claim about Juventus beating Atalanta

Journalist Massimo Pavan reckons Juventus’ win at Atalanta is their best away performance of the season.

Juve has been inconsistent in this campaign and earned some huge wins on the road, but they had poor away form going into the match against Atalanta and it seemed like they would struggle in that game.

They emerged victorious in one of their finest performance against a side chasing a top-four place this season.

Max Allegri’s men are one of the best sides in Europe when they are in form, but that has rarely happened and the win at Atalanta was huge.

Speaking about the performance, Pavan said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“It was the best Juventus of the season away from home, a demonstration that when certain players take the field, the team changes. Then Allegri made all the right moves, guessed the formation, and launched Iling from the start at the right moment. I hope those responsible for the scandalous chants directed at Vlahovic are identified, as was done for Lukaku.”

Juve FC Says

We did well against La Dea and hope the boys will keep that level of performance in the remaining games of the season as well.

This has been a tough campaign for us, but if we stay focused and work hard like we did in Bergamo, we can end it well.