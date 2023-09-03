Massimo Pavan has emphasised the importance of Juventus winning their upcoming match against Empoli.

Juventus has had a positive start to the season, however, their draw against Bologna has left fans eager for a victory in their next fixture.

As one of the clubs expected to contend for the league title this season, staying near the top of the league table is crucial for Juventus. This necessitates a consistent winning streak throughout the campaign.

Empoli has encountered difficulties at the beginning of the season. Given these circumstances, securing a victory against Empoli becomes imperative for Juventus to maintain its competitive edge and position in the league.

Pavan believes after the draw against Bologna, Juventus have to beat the Blues in this game. He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Empoli is already an important test to understand where Juve will stand, now the three points count and that’s it. We need an answer after Bologna, to also understand what Juve we are talking about. Furthermore, after Empoli last year, I would like to see a reaction of character.”

Juve FC Says

Our players know the importance of this game because we cannot win just one match in three fixtures at the start of the term.

Hopefully, we will win the game and get back to form to ensure we stay around the top spot.