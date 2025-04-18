Massimo Pavan has expressed his satisfaction with the progress Juventus have made since appointing Igor Tudor as manager. The club were compelled to make a managerial change after things failed to unfold as expected under Thiago Motta, and Tudor was brought in with the urgent task of salvaging the season.

Although only a few fixtures remain, there is optimism that Tudor possesses a better understanding of what it takes to lead the Bianconeri. Compared to his predecessor, he appears to have embraced the responsibilities of managing a club of Juventus’ stature more convincingly. Under Tudor’s guidance, there is renewed belief that the team can secure a top-four finish—an outcome that appeared uncertain during Motta’s tenure.

The team is currently putting in considerable effort both on and off the pitch in pursuit of the results required to meet their objectives. However, Pavan has suggested that while achieving Champions League qualification would be commendable, there is another outcome he views as a true miracle, getting Douglas Luiz to perform at his highest level.

Pavan, who covers the club extensively, indicated that it would be a significant achievement if Tudor could help the midfielder realise his potential. As the team prepares for their next fixture, Pavan expressed his hopes in no uncertain terms. As quoted by Tuttomercatoweb, he stated:

“Juventus must win against Parma on Monday. I hope Tudor can also perform this miracle. Coming fourth is not a miracle, re-evaluating Douglas Luiz is. It would be a great feat. Let’s hope”.

Luiz joined Juventus in a high-profile transfer, and expectations were understandably high considering the investment made to secure his services. However, he has struggled to consistently make an impact, and much of the fan base, including Pavan, would like to see him play at the level he is capable of. If Tudor can unlock that potential, it would not only serve the team’s immediate ambitions but also restore confidence in a player whose ability has never been in question.