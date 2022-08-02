Massimo Pavan names one player that will change Juventus’ season

The Italian Journalist Massimo Pavan has named Federico Chiesa as one player who can transform Juventus’ season when he returns and he claims we need to know when he will be back in action.

The attacker has been out with an ACL injury since the start of this year and continues to recover.

He was not involved in Juve’s preseason preparations and they have gone on with their plans without him.

However, the attacker remains one player who will slot in straight into the starting XI when he is fit.

He was one of their star men as Italy won Euro 2020 last year and his injury limited his impact at Juve in the last campaign.

Pavan cannot wait to see him playing again. The journalist said, as quoted by Tuttojuve: “Juventus will change gear when they find Chiesa! The Juventus winger will be the element that can make the team turn around, it is essential to understand when he will be available.”

Juve FC Says

Chiesa is arguably one of our best players and he showed us last season how much of a difference maker he is.

Getting him fit to play again is a must for us and the former Fiorentina man should be back before this year ends.