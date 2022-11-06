Massimo Pavan names the men that can help Juventus beat Inter Milan

Massimo Pavan believes Filip Kostic and Dusan Vlahovic could combine to help Juventus beat Inter Milan tonight.

Both clubs will meet in a crunch game that will determine if Juve can topple their opponents on the league table or if Inter will open a five points gap.

The Nerazzurri beat Juve in the Super Cup and Coppa Italia final last season and the Bianconeri should be prepared to avenge the defeats.

However, the game will not be easy for either side and Juve must be in top form to win.

Pavan knows it will be tough, and he believes these players could be the difference maker.

He said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“If Juve manages to be solid in defense, avoiding scoring because of naivety such as success against Milam, he will be able to say this in this game, which I expect a lot of tactics. Inactive balls could be decisive, in Juventus key Kostic and Vlahovic can make the difference, as well as the players who could enter during the game.”

