Massimo Pavan predicts Juventus’ next two transfers

The Italian journalist, Massimo Pavan has predicted that Juventus will complete the signing of Filip Kostic this weekend.

The Bianconeri have been busy in this market, but we expect them to make more moves in it.

Kostic has been on their radar since the start of this transfer window and the Serbian played for Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga yesterday.

Pavan believes the Bianconeri are working on a deal to sign him and they should complete it over the weekend.

They also need a new striker, and he predicts that they will get one by next week.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve: “I expect Kostic over the weekend and a striker by next Saturday. I think the Serbian can arrive soon, then a deputy Vlahovic will be needed and I think the Bianconeri are moving forward.”

Juve FC Says

Kostic will bring more quality to our attack and will make us much tougher to defend against.

It makes little sense to go through the season relying on the inexperienced Vlahovic and Moise Kean, so the new striker should be a very experienced player and Kostic certainly fits that criteria.